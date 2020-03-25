Hrithik Roshan is one actor who holds a tremendous value of desirability amongst the audience as well as the leading ladies of the B-town. While some have an undying crush on him, many wish to work with him. The latest to join the bandwagon is Kriti Sanon who hopes that the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true.

Recently, in a conversation, Kriti was asked if there is a plan to do a film with Hrithik and if she would love to do a film with Hrithik.

Gushing over the question, the actress responded, “Ofcourse. I have said this in multiple interviews. He is someone I have been a fan of and I have had posters in my room of Hrithik and I have also met him and interacted with him. He is a great person.” She further added, “I think he is someone who is very inspirational in everything that he does, battling a lot things in his life in general and performing the way he does. So yeah I would love to do a film with him. I hope that opportunity comes soon and I hope whatever rumour you are talking about, I don’t know which one this is, I hope it comes true.”

Kriti has earlier also went on record to say how she finds Hrithik, hot and that she had a crush on him, in an interview. In the past, actresses like Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor, Norah Fatehi, Tara Sutaria and Mrunal Thakur have spoken about how they had a crush on the War superstar.