Actress Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a moment from her version of a tropical paradise, which reminded netizens of cabbage.

As she enjoys her time in Goa with actor Arjun Kapoor, Malaika posted an image where she is wearing green co-ords and posing with many plants in the background. The image appears to be taken at the garden of the beach house where she is staying.

“Tropical paradise,” she captioned the image.

While many social media users loved the image and shared how hot and sexy she is looking, some users couldn’t resist a jibe.

“Green cabbage,” wrote one user, while another shared: “Patta gobhi like.”

“Banras wala pann look,” shared another, while one user said: “Eco friendly.”

There was a user who called her “Tarzan ki behen”.