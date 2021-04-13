Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Monday that class 10 and 12 board exams will be postponed given the current Covid situation in the state.

“Imp Announcement: Given the current #COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we’ve postponed state board exams for class 10th & 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority. #PariskhaPeCharcha #HSC #SSC #exams,” Gaikwad tweeted on Monday.

“Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses,class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We’re closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly,” she added.

Her tweet came shortly after singer Armaan Malik and actor Sonu Sood took to Twitter to request concerned authorities to not conduct board and other examinations offline in the present time considering health risks amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Armaan tweeted: “I don’t think exams should be held in such a situation. Please take into account the mental and physical health of millions of students across India, who’ve been preparing, stopping prep & restarting again for these exams. Yes education is important but not at the cost of health.”

“I don’t know if my voice will be enough but I hope and trust that the concerned authorities will pay heed to this and make a decision that’s in the interest of the students in our country. It’s a humble request,” the singer added.

Sonu wrote: “This time the Board exams are not for the students but for the authorities. They cancel the exams : They pass. They conduct the exams : They fail. #cancelboardexams2021..Life is precious.”

The actor had tweeted on Sunday also demanding the same. Sonu tweeted on Sunday: “I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021.”

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon had also tweeted on Sunday expressing concern for students. She wrote: “A very stressful time for all the students appearing for their board exams. Adults in lockdown mode while children venturing out to give exams. very brave. What about all those families who have senior citizens, or parents with health issues at home, putting them at risk.”

Music composer Vishal Dadlani tweeted last week: “So curfews & the threat of lockdown everywhere, restaurants & bars closed early, section 144 in many places, masks in cars but….Students must physically attend and give exams? Absurd.Stop endangering people with crappy planning! #NoOfflineExams. #StudentLivesMatter.”