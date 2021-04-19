Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene on Sunday reacted to the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic which has badly affected India in its ongoing second wave.

Taking to Twitter, the actress called the effect of the pandemic heartbreaking and expressed gratitude to frontline workers for their service at the nation’s hour of crisis.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the pandemic taking over our lives yet again. We can only get through this with each other’s support. Requesting you all to follow the guidelines & take care of your loved ones. My humble gratitude to our frontline workers for their selfless service,” Madhuri tweeted.

The actress’ tweet comes at a time when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has imposed lockdown like restrictions starting 8 p.m. on April 14, till April 30, to break the chain of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which has gripped the state.

Meanwhile, new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra spiked to a record high of 67,123 on Saturday, while the death toll mounted to 419, the second highest so far.