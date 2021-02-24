Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has gained a whopping fan following of 22 million on Instagram. She has posted a boomerang video on the video and photo sharing platform, thanking fans for all the love.

She wrote” “22 million stro”g” along with ” “thank y”u” sticker.

Madhuri will next be seen as a judge in the upcoming s”ow “Dance Dee”ane” alongside choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. The show is hosted by Raghav Juyal.

M’dhuri’s popular dances include Ek do teen (Tezaab), Dhak dhak (Beta), Choli ke peeche (Khalnayak). Humko aajkal hai (Sailaab), Chane ke khet (Anjaam), Mera piya ghar aaya (Yaraana), Key sera sera (Pukar), and Maar daala (Devdas).