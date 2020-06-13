Ajay Devgn is all set to express his love for crime-thriller once again with ZEE5’s series Lalbazaar. Ajay has done a number of films where he was in the uniform and is also a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with his recurring role as Singham. He, time and again, had proved his love for the genre and this time is no different.

Sharing the teaser of cop crime thriller Lalbazaar on his official Twitter handle, Devgn wrote, “Karobaar chaahe mujrimon ka ho, Lekin Sikka aur insaaf #Lalbazaar Police Police cars revolving lightka hi hoga.. Starting 19th June. #TillTheEndOfCrime. Ho jao taiyaar! (sic).”

A day before, he shared the first look poster of the series on social media.

“While the web series talks about crimes committed and solved, it also focuses on the human side of the lives of the police squad and allows the audience to get a glimpse into the lives of those who protect them 24/7. It gives me immense pleasure to introduce you all to the world to ‘Lalbazaar’,” said Devgn.

“I have always enjoyed playing characters where good triumphs evil. It is not easy to emulate the lives of our brave police force and I consider myself lucky to have had the opportunity of playing roles in the uniform. Especially during the lockdown, the sheer hard work and perseverance that the police force is putting in is highly commendable. They have my utmost respect,” he said.

The show is set against Kolkata’s iconic police headquarters building, Lalbazaar. It features Koushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Subrat Dutta among others, and is directed by Sayantan Ghosal.