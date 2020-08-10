With the Coronavirus pandemic hitting the world, everything had come to a halt. However, with ease in lockdown restrictions, makers have started resuming shoots. Recently, Akshay Kumar along with the team of Bell Bottom jetted off to the UK. Now, pictures of Aamir Khan from one of the International airports in Turkey are making rounds on the internet.

Due to the lockdown, Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has come to a standstill. And now, the makers have decided to resume shooting. Advait along with his team has headed to Turkey. Aamir was spotted at one of the international airports in Turkey. He is seen dressed in a grey sweatshirt and black pants, and appears to be smiling for the shutterbugs behind his blue face mask.

While Aamir has landed in Turkey, his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Sunday with her son, Taimur Ali Khan. It is not known if and when Kareena will join Aamir for this schedule.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which has Aamir playing the titular role, is an official remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. He will be sporting different looks in the film, which will show Laal Singh’s journey across decades.

In March, the Punjab schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha was cut short abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shoot will now be resumed after nearly five months.

Directed by Advait Chandan, and written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha was scheduled to release on Christmas 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s likely to release next year.