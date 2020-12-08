Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday, calling her the strongest woman.

She took to Instagram to share the special birthday wish for the veteran actress.

“To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know… happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law,” she wrote along with a throwback picture of her mother-in-law.

In the greyscale throwback picture from her younger days, Sharmila Tagore can be seen sitting while posing for the camera, with her signature winged eyeliner standing out.

Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore’s daughter and actress Soha Ali Khan wished her mother by sharing several pictures of the mother-daughter duo from 2013 to 2019. She captioned the post: “We always managed to spend birthdays together but this year has kept us apart. When we meet and may that be soon, we will celebrate all the moments we have missed and be thankful for all the love we have. Happy birthday Amman! See you soon.”

Her son-in-law and actor Kunal Kemmu also put up a heartwarming picture on Instagram with the caption: “Happy Birthday.”