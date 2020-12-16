Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a happy image of her favourite boys — husband and actor Saif Ali Khan along with his sons.

Kareena posted the picture on Instagram, which shows Saif posing with Taimur and Ibrahim.

“Favourite boys! #FatherAndSons,” Kareena captioned it.

In the picture, Saif, in a white kurta, he hugs Ibrahim and Taimur in the kitchen. The trio can be seen flashing smiles for the camera.

Ibrahim is Saif’s son from his first wife Amrita Singh, while he shares Taimur with Kareena. Saif and Kareena are currently expecting their second child.

Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. She gave birth to their first born, Taimur, in 2016.