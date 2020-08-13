It’s news to rejoice for the Pataudis and the Kapoors. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who are currently enjoying their parenthood, have finally revealed that they are expecting their second child. The couple has said in a joint statement that they are expecting their second child. The couple has a 3-year-old son together, Taimur Ali Khan.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” the couple said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor had opened up about the rumours surrounding her pregnancy saying that he hoped they were true.

“I hope it’s true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye to give each other company,” Randhir had told The Times of India, adding that Saif and Kareena had not told him anything and he has no idea if the news is true.

They got married in the year 2012 and the couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.

Minutes after the couple shared the big news, Saif Ali Khan’s sister and actress Soha Ali Khan congratulated the couple on her Instagram handle. She shared a picture of Saif and titled it “The Quadfather.” In her post, Soha wrote: “Couldn’t resist! Congratulations Kareena Kapoor. Be safe and healthy and radiant as ever.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha whereas Saif will be seen in Amazon Prime show Dilli and films Bhoot Police and Bunty Aur Babli 2.