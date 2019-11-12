Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actor that many say lives her life by being an example rather than being preachy about it.

The actor who began shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh alongside Aamir Khan celebrated the ‘kick-off’ party with much fun.

Pictures of their celebration have been going viral on social media.

Kareena seems to be blending in the Punjab mode very well.

The actor who is unavailable on social media also shared a post through her team on Instagram that gave some healthy food tips to all.

Sharing a picture of herself gorging on Sarson Ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti, she wrote, “The joy of eating desi -Every region has its own tradition of celebrating its seasonal produce using timeless, heritage recipes. And i strongly believe that one should follow a diet that respects that versus that which makes you feel like you have “cheated” if you eat a seasonal delicacy.”

The 3 Idiots actor said that was important to include changes in your diet as seasons change.

“Nutrition societies across the globe are trying to adopt this practice from ancient cultures. And on our part, we must ensure that this timeless practice is not forgotten and lost in the process of eating only meat or only soup-salad or not eating at all. Health is not a size, it’s a state. A state of harmony, in the mind and body and between people and planet. And really, all you need to do for that is to keep calm and eat makhan-roti-saag.P.S- – Makhan-roti-saag coz right now is in Punjab.”

Singing off by reliving her iconic Jab We Met dialogue ‘Main apni favourite huin’, she said, ” This is for dinner. The Makhan, saag and roti and the quantities in the picture do NOT depict how much she eats. The pic is taken after most of it is in her stomach. Eat as per your hunger, not as per a fixed measure. – Mein apni favourite hu is not just a dialogue, it’s a way of life that encourages you to eat all that is nice.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is inspired by Tom Hanks and Robin Wright starrer cult favourite Forrest Gump.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is slated to release on 25 December 2020.

