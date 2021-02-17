Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday evening said that the battlefield is the only place where she never feels out of place. Her newfound aggression seems totally in sync with the character for her upcoming action film Dhaakad!

Kangana tweeted a still from the film that captures her in an action-packed avatar.

“You may think it’s strange to find solace in conflict, you may think it’s not possible to fall in love with the sound of the clash of swords, for you BATTLEFIELD might just be ugly reality but for the one who is born to FIGHT there is no other place in this world where she belongs,” she captioned the image.

“Confessions of a hot blooded Kshatriya… #Rajputwoman. My only true lover my battle field, the only place where I never feel out of place #Dhaakad,” the actress added.

Dhaakad is billed as a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1.

Apart from Dhaakad, the actress will also feature in forthcoming films Thalaivi and Tejas. Kangana turns director for an upcoming film titled Aparajita Ayodhya.