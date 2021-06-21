Ahead of International Yoga Day, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Sunday to share the story of how she inspired her family to start practicing Yoga.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kangana shared photographs of her parents performing Yoga “asanas”.

The actress wrote: “Tomorrow is #internationalyogaday I am gonna share my Yoga stories, every one knows how and when I started yoga but no one knows how I got my whole family to learn and follow this boon and blessing called Yoga. Some resisted, some took time.”

Talking about how her mother began Yoga, the actress wrote: “Few years ago Mother was diagnosed with diabetes, thyroid and high level of cholesterol (600). Doctor said we need to do an open heart surgery for her cause there might be blockage, I told mother with tears in my eyes give me 2 months of your life please I can’t let them open your heart. She trusted me and eventually I succeeded in my persistent pursuit. Today she has no meditation, no illness she is healthiest and fittest in the family.”

Talking about her father’s journey, Kangana shared: “With excessive walking Papa had damaged his knees that time I got an opportunity and converted him to an ardent practitioner of Yoga. He even jogs now. Today I can say with proud that biggest gift that I gave to my family is Yoga.”

“A happy family is not something you get automatically, you need to work hard for it. Every morning I call them and ask only one question, Yoga kiya!! today they sent these pictures to me from this morning practice in their house in Mandi (Himachal),” she further wrote.

Kangana also posted a question for her fans. At the end of the post, she asked: “How are you investing in your family?”

In a separate post, the actress also revealed how she encouraged her brother Aksht to start doing Yoga after he suffered a massive accident while playing football.