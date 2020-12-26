Actress Kangana Ranaut spent Christmas hiking with her family.

Kangana posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, the actress is seen posing with her family members, against the backdrop snow-capped mountains.

“Went hiking with my family yesterday, wonderful experience… P.S my bhabhi is Instagram Queen, she knows everything about all filters, and teaching me how to use them,” she wrote as caption.

Meanwhile, Kangana has started prepping for her next film, “Dhaakad”. She will also be seen in films such as “Thalaivi” and “Tejas”.