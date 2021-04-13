Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday found reason to take a jibe at authorities amid speculations that yet another lockdown is imminent in Maharashtra.

“Can anyone tell me if Maharashtra has a lockdown? Semi lockdown ? Fluid or fake lockdown? What is going on here? No one seems to be wanting to make decisive decisions. Changu Mangu gang fighting with existential crisis To be or not to be while every moment hanging like a sword,” tweeted the actress.

Her tweet comes a day after her last barb at Maharashtra government on Twitter.

“The city seems like a skeleton of its earlier self, I wonder those who love to terrorise are also terrified today? Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut you feel this eerie day? I am curious…. and amused as well ….. Jai Mumba Devi,” Kangana had tweeted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the release of the Kangana’s upcoming film “Thalaivi” has been postponed amid the second wave of Covid in India. The film was slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages on April 23. A new release date is yet to be announced.