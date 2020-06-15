Sushant Singh Rajput left us for his heavenly abode on Sunday. The 34-year-old actor had reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His sudden demise has left his co-stars and colleagues devastated. As soon as the news about his demise broke, people from all walks of life actors mourned the death of this talented actor who had given stellar performances both in the Indian television industry and Bollywood. WWE wrestler and actor John Cena also paid his last tribute to the actor.

Cena, on Monday, took to his official Instagram handle to pay his last respect to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He shared a black-and-white photo of Sushant but didn’t caption it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Jun 14, 2020 at 8:40am PDT

Sushant, who initially began his career with TV shows including Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta and then got his breakthrough in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che passed away just a few days after the shock death of his former manager Disha Salian.

While it is being reported that the 34 years old actor died of suicide, police are investigating the case. No suicide note has been found so far.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s team shared a message for his fans: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”