Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor turns 23 on Friday. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak has already managed to carve a niche in Bollywood industry with her impeccable acting skills. The actress is undoubtedly one of the most promising actresses of the millennial brigade and she has been proving it every now and then. On her special day, Bollywood celebs and her fans from across the globe poured birthday wishes.

Sister Anshula Kapoor, on Friday, took to her official Instagram handle to share last night video celebrating Janhvi’s birthday. In the video, Janhvi can be seen blowing candles and cutting cakes with friends and family.

Actor Angad Bedi also penned a heartfelt note for Janhvi. The duo will be seen together in Janhvi’s upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Angad shared a picture of himself along with the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy birthday my dear Gunju!!! Have a blessed year. Now with #gunjansaxenathekargilgirl release not to far away may you keep striving to achieve greater heights. Fateh kar ke aana. Apna dhyan Rakhna. See you real soon @janhvikapoor Thank you sharry @sharansharma for this collaboration it shall be remembered now and forever @dharmamovies (sic).”

Karan Johar’s Dharma productions is also celebrating Janhvi’s birthday. Taking it to the official Instagram handle, production house shared a adorable video and wrote, “Her smile makes every #Dhadak beat a bit faster, her charm makes you want to be her #Dostana2! Soar high this year #KargilGirl… Happy birthday @janhvikapoor!😍 #HappyBirthdayJanhviKapoor (sic).”

A few days back, Janhvi Kapoor had jetted off to Chennai with father Boney Kapoor to attend a prayer meet held in remembrance of her mother to mark her second death anniversary, and an emotional Janhvi took to social media to share photos from the prayer meet as she wrote, “Wish u were here”.

View this post on Instagram Wish u were here A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Mar 4, 2020 at 2:02am PST

On the work front, after making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in RoohiAfzana, Kargil Girl, and Dostana2.