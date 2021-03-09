Actress Janhvi Kapoor plays a character that is possessed by a ghost in the upcoming film “Roohi”, and she had to undergo “multiple look tests” to perfect her appearance for the role.

Director Hardik Mehta says she adapted to the role well. “We did multiple look tests to arrive at a combination of prosthetics and VFX to create the look for Janhvi. What really surprised me was the switch that Janhvi would make as soon as prosthetics would come into play, and her whole body language and voice would change to that of her witch character,” he says.

In fact, sources from the sets say that Janhvi tried out 10 different options before the final one was decided.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the horror comedy also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film will hit the screens on March 11.