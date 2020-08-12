While Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has reignited the nepotism debate in B-town, there are several other aspects which come on board post this including trials for star kids in the film industry. Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor, who has already faced all this post her mother and veteran actress Sridevi’s demise, recently opened up about the media uproar over Sushant’s death.

The Gunjan Saxena actress, in an interview to Bollywood Hungama said the loss of such actors feels very personal to the audience. “I think when you are an actor and when you have done the kind of work my mom has done, Sushant has done, the way he touched people’s lives. Especially in the case of Indian audiences, I feel there is a sense of ownership for actors. They really own you. The way they love you in this country I don’t think that any actor in any other country gets that kind of love. So I understand that the feeling of loss is very personal.”

She further added, “People react differently. I personally don’t think anything comes out of negativity, aggression, and speculations. In fact, more often than not it is hurtful. But you just have to keep on believing that what is right will prevail.”

Meanwhile, amidst all this, Sridevi fans and followers have started trending #CBIEnquiryForSridevi on Twitter. According to Twitterati, Sridevi’s case was pushed under the rug within no time. They feel as if there was something mysterious about her death as well.

sridevi’s case was pushed under the rug within ten minutes of her death. Boney Kapoor was broke and she had a verryy generous insurance amount. she passed away while he was right there. this case pretty much solves itself, doesn’t it? #CBIEnquiryForSridevi @Swamy39 — princess❄️ (@sedentarydamsel) August 11, 2020

Coming back to Janhvi, she was recently seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl along with Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. She will also be seen in Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.