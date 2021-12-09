Jacqueline Fernandez to face as many as 50 questions

Famous Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who is also famous for dance will have to come across 50 questions in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case lodged against multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Being the witness she will be giving her statement which will cater to another round of questioning.

The authority concerned stopped the Kick heroine earlier at the airport of Mumbai, questions for an hour before setting free.

In order to join the ongoing probe, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent the actress a summon at the starting of this week. She will be appearing before the same on Wednesday. It will be recorded at the MTNL office in Centre Delhi. The session may get pursued for up to five hours.

After ED’s request, the authority concerned issued an LOC against the actress. Doubting her to get flee from the country, they had written a letter to the authority concerned.

She was stopped at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Sunday evening while catching a flight to Delhi.

On Saturday, under the PMLA Act, the ED filed a charge sheet naming a few Bollywood actors, including Jacqueline as witnesses.

The date next in the charge sheet matter is the 13th of December. The officials of ED were unresponsive over the matter.

