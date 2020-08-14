Actors Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma have officially separated now. According to the reports surfacing on social media, the couple has now divorced each other with mutual consent. They were granted divorce on August 13.

The report quoting a source who told ETimes said, “They came and left separately but nevertheless, this is one of the most peaceful divorces that one has seen in a long time. There is absolutely no animosity between the two. Sad of course that they couldn’t reconcile as a couple but who can control destiny?”

Amruta Sathe Pathak, who was representing Konkona, said in the same report that all legal proceedings were complete now. “Yes, Konkona and Ranvir are now divorced. It was done very amicably. It’s not that Ranvir and Konkona didn’t try to remain together, both even underwent detailed counselling – but it just didn’t sort out.”

Konkona Sensharma and Ranvir Shorey tied the knot in September 2010 after dating for three years. They welcomed a baby boy in March 2011 and named him Haroon. After five years, the duo decided to part ways via social media. They also said that they will continue to remain friends.

According to a report in Spotboye, the all formalities had already been over and a decree was expected to come through in the following six months. The report had added how Ranvir and Konkona continued to be cordial with each other and would have joint custody of their eight-year-old son, Haroon.

In September 2015, Konkona had taken to her official Twitter handle to share the news. The actress wrote, “Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you (sic).”

Meanwhile, Ranvir also took to Twitter and wrote, “Konkona and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you (sic).”

The actors have worked together in films like Traffic Signal, Aaja Nachle and Gour Hari Dastaan.