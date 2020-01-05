Actor Ranbir Kapoor is a huge fan of Football. Ranbir, who is the co-owner of Mumbai City FC, along with City Football Group and Bimal Parekh, is often snapped cheering for his team as he steps out to watch a game.

On Saturday, the team was playing against ATK at the Indian Super League and the actor was also present during the match. However, what surprised everyone was that Ranbir was not alone this time. He was accompanied by the much-loved star, Alia Bhatt.

The photos and video of the most talked couple of the town have been making rounds on the Internet. The two of them have been spotted together time and again, and well, it looks like this is nothing short of a treat to all their fans since they recently returned from their New Year getaway.

Mumbai City FC took to their official Instagram handle to share a picture of the couple as they cheered for the team. Both Ranveer and Alia were dressed in casual. While Ranbir wore a blue t-shirt and blue denim, Alia put together black denims with a t-shirt and denim jacket.

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir will soon be sharing screen space in the upcoming film Brahmastra. Apart from that, Ranbir is gearing up for Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, while Alia has a list of films ahead of her.