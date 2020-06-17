Four Indian soldiers are reportedly critical after the unprecedented violent face-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night which also claimed the lives of 20 Indian Army men including officers. The film fraternity has paid their homage to the martyr jawaans killed in the face-off. A host of B-town celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, among others took to their social media handle to pay tribute to the martyrs.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a black screenshot on Instagram and dedicated the popular song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo to the martyrs. He wrote, “Zara aankh me bharlo pani; jo shaheed huye hain unki zara yaad karo kurbani. they sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND (sic).”

T 3565 – …. ज़रा आँख में भर लो पानी ; जो शहीद हुए हैं उनकी , ज़रा याद करो क़ुर्बानी .. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳they sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 16, 2020

Adnan Sami also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “My respect& salute to all the Officers & Jawans of the Indian Army for all their courage & sacrifices they are making in keeping our country safe. May God protect you & us all. We are forever in your debt… JAI HIND!! (sic).”

My respect& salute to all the Officers & Jawans of the Indian Army for all their courage & sacrifices they are making in keeping our country safe.

May God protect you & us all. We are forever in your debt…🙏

JAI HIND!!🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 16, 2020

Varun Dhawan wrote, “Heartbroken about the death of our brave soldiers. #GalwanValley. Our defence stands it’s ground. We are forever indebted to the sacrifice of our brave soldiers (sic).”

Heartbroken about the death of our brave soldiers. #GalwanValley. Our defence stands it’s ground. We are forever indebted to the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. #jaihind — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 16, 2020

Vicky Kaushal saluted the brave souls who fought at the Galwan Valley and wrote, “I salute our bravehearts who fought courageously at the Galwan Valley and made the supreme sacrifice for the honour of our nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families. Jai Hind (sic).”

I salute our bravehearts who fought courageously at the Galwan Valley and made the supreme sacrifice for the honour of our nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families. Jai Hind. — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 16, 2020

Akshay Kumar wrote, “Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families (sic).”

Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation.

My heartfelt condolences to their families 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tGOGTU61X6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 16, 2020

Sharing her condolences, Taapsee Pannu wrote on Twitter, “As if Corona was not enough to fight with now we have to lose our brave hearts as well! Every soldier martyred is a loss no one can compensate for. The families of those soldiers lost their peace for a long time to come so that we all can have a sound sleep. Indebted(sic).”

As if Corona was not enough to fight with now we have to lose our brave hearts as well! Every soldier martyred is a loss no one can compensate for. The families of those soldiers lost their peace for a long time to come so that we all can have a sound sleep. Indebted. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 16, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh also took to Twitter to share her thoughts. “Just at loss of words for what 2020 has subjected us to. The brave hearts Martyred at the #GalwanValley comes as another terrible news. My heart goes out to their families. The nation salutes you #JaiHind #IndianArmy what will it take for peace to prevail !! (sic).”

Just at loss of words for what 2020 has subjected us to. The brave hearts Martyred at the #GalwanValley comes as another terrible news . My heart goes out to their families . The nation salutes you 🙏🏻 #JaiHind #IndianArmy 😓 what will it take for peace to prevail !! — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 17, 2020

These are the first casualties faced by the Indian Army in clash with the People’s Liberation Army since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.