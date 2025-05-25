I had lost all hope of returning to India, this is my rebirth: BJP jawan Purnam Shaw

The BSF jawan, who was detained by Pakistan Rangers and later released and handed over to India through the Attari border, finally returned home, nearly after a month. He arrived at Howrah station on Friday evening by the Poorva Express. His father, Bholanath Shaw, embraced Purnam and both father and son wept tears of joy.

Vijay Sagar Mishra, chairman of Rishra Municipality, warmly greeted and welcomed the jawan on his return.

A grand and colourful procession was organised from Rishra Bhagkhal to his residence in Rishra. A festive atmosphere prevailed at home.

Purnam Shaw said: “First of all, I thank everyone involved for their relentless efforts towards my release. I also thank everyone who prayed for me. I had lost all hope of being freed from Pakistani custody. I was completely unaware of what was happening between the two countries. I consider this a second birth — to be able to step again onto my motherland and to be reunited with my parents and family.”

He added, “We are trained to face every kind of challenge, hardship and bitter experience. The safety and security of our nation is my highest priority. We are trained to be fearless. I am ready to return to duty and continue serving my country, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. I am overwhelmed by the love and honour shown to me by people of all religions, castes and communities. There is no need to dwell in the past — we must focus on the present and prepare to safeguard our nation from its enemies.”

Vijay Sagar Mishra, chairman of Rishra Municipality, said: “We are very happy to greet and welcome our BSF jawan back to his hometown in Rishra. He is our pride.”