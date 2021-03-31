Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has reiterated his love for dance in his latest social media post.

Hrithik shared a string of pictures of his performance at an award event.

For caption, the actor wrote: “I love dancing.”

On the work front, Hrithik will reportedly play the lead in an Indian adaptation of the popular English series “The Night Manager”. He will play an Indian version of the Jonathan Pine character, essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original 2016 limited series based on the 1993 novel by John Le Carre.

The Indian adaptation will start shooting in Mumbai in April.