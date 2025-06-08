‘Housefull 5’ packs a punch at the box office with ₹56.73 cr in just two days

The latest instalment of Bollywood’s most bonkers comedy franchise, ‘Housefull 5’, is off to a roaring start. And, audiences can’t seem to get enough of the chaos. In just two days since its theatrical release, the film has raked in a staggering ₹56.73 crore nett across India.

The Friday opening brought in ₹24.35 crore, but the real fireworks came on Saturday when the collection jumped to ₹32.38 crore, a 33% boost. Thanks to jam-packed theatres and upbeat word-of-mouth.

Fans of the franchise knew what they were signing up for: over-the-top humour, bizarre plot twists, and a galaxy of stars crammed into one wildly entertaining rollercoaster. And ‘Housefull 5’ delivers exactly that, and then some.

The comedy-thriller unfolds aboard a luxury cruise where a murder mystery throws everything into chaos. Cue masked killers, confused cops, and a carousel of characters stumbling through the madness in true ‘Housefull’ fashion.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film brings back core cast members Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, while also throwing in new faces like Sonam Bajwa, who makes her Bollywood debut.

The ensemble also includes Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and more, over 19 actors in total, all contributing to the sheer lunacy on screen.

But here’s the real twist: the filmmakers have released ‘two versions’ of the movie — ‘Housefull 5A’ and ‘Housefull 5B’ — each featuring a different climax. That means depending on which version you watch, the killer’s identity changes.

It’s a clever move that not only fuels the whodunit tension but also invites repeat viewings from fans eager to catch the alternate ending.

While critics have been divided, audiences are clearly loving the show. Social media is buzzing with reactions, fan theories about the dual climaxes, and praise for the comic timing, especially the banter between Akshay Kumar and the rest of the cast.

With Sunday expected to bring even more footfalls, ‘Housefull 5’ is eyeing a massive opening weekend. For Sajid Nadiadwala and his production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, it’s a clear win.