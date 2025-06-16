‘Housefull 5’ delivers big at the box office, combining star power and smart strategy

Sajid Nadiadwala’s latest comedy blockbuster, ‘Housefull 5’, is making waves at the box office. Starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, the film has quickly emerged as a major success, not just for its star power but also for its smart financial planning.

The film was made on a massive budget of ₹225 crore, with an additional ₹15 crore spent on promotions and distribution, taking the total cost to ₹240 crore. However, the makers had already played their cards right before the film even hit the theatres.

By securing ₹175 crore in pre-release deals, ‘Housefull 5’ had already recovered a large chunk of its investment.

This included ₹90 crore from OTT streaming rights, ₹55 crore from satellite rights, and ₹30 crore from music rights.

With only ₹65 crore left to recover from the theatrical run, the film didn’t take long to go past its break-even target.

In fact, it has already grossed over ₹227.7 crore worldwide, comfortably crossing the required ₹150 crore to become a profitable venture.

The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring not just Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, but also big names like Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, ‘Housefull 5’ hit theatres on June 6 and came with a unique twist — it offered two different climaxes for viewers. The film is the production of the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

The ‘Housefull’ franchise, which began in 2010, has consistently pulled audiences with its signature blend of slapstick comedy and over-the-top storytelling.

The earlier films were helmed by Sajid Khan and the director duo Sajid-Farhad, with the fourth installment directed by Farhad Samji in 2019.