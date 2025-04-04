‘Hera Pheri 3’: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Raval begin filming

Since the announcement of ‘Hera Pheri 3,’ fans’ energies have been on a new high. Fans will once again see the OG trio of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao, come together. Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, the mothership title has gained a cult status over the years. While previous reports suggested that Kartik Aaryan would play a key role in the film, the stakeholders rebuffed the word. Moreover, adding to the excitement, Priyadarshan is returning to helm the title. Now, as per the latest update, the awaited film has finally hit the floors.

A source close to the production revealed the details to Hindustan Times. The source said, “Yes, it’s true. The first scene was indeed shot today with Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh, who will be bringing back the memories of their iconic roles.” The development has piqued fans’ anticipation as they can’t wait for the OG team to reunite.

Meanwhile, during a previous interaction, Priyadarshan acknowledged the challenges of ‘Hera Pheri 3.’ He said, “It is going to be very challenging to make the third part because there will be too many expectations. Characters have gotten older and accordingly, people should believe…these are important things. I am taking it as a challenge. Let’s see how it works.”

Thank you so much for your wishes Akshay . In return I would like to give you a gift , I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3 , Are you ready @akshaykumar , @SunielVShetty and @SirPareshRawal ? https://t.co/KQRdbKMu3D — priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) January 30, 2025



The iconic ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise found its inception in 2000. The film emerged as a genre-defining film boasting a massive fandom. Fans hail the title as one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema. The ace trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Raval brought the comedy ride to life. Additionally, the second instalment made its way in 2006 and continued the signature essence of the film.

Priyadarshan teased ‘Hera Pheri 3’ after Akshay Kumar wished the filmmaker with an endearing post. On the post, Priyadarshan replied, Thank you so much for your wishes, Akshay. In return I would like to give you a gift, I am willing to do Hera Pheri 3, are you ready, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal?”. Soon, Akshay expressed his enthusiasm for the project. He posted, “Sir!!! Your birthday, and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi Hera Pheri. @SirPareshRawal @SunielVShetty @priyadarshandir.”