Veteran actress Hema Malini took to social media on Friday to remember her late mother Jaya Chakravarthy on the latter’s 17th death anniversary.

The actress said she is who she has become today only because of her mother, and even today she can still feel her mother’s presence guiding her.

Hema Malini shared a couple of throwback photographs with her mother on Twitter and wrote: “My mother Smt Jaya Chakravarthy, affectionately called Mummy by all who knew her was an iconic figure in Mumbai, respected by everyone. She left us on this day 17 yrs ago. To me she was everything- she made me what I am & moulded my career. I feel her presence guiding me even today.”

Earlier this week, the veteran actress remembered her late father on the occasion of Father’s Day.

“Today we celebrate Father’s Day. I recall my Dad who was selfless in his love for his children, me in particular as I was the only daughter. He would take such care of me, fulfill my every little need and was always there for me, hovering protectively over me. I truly miss him,” she had tweeted.