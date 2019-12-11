Actress Anushka Sharma and hubby Virat Kohli are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday. On the occasion, the power couple took to their official Instagram handle to wish each other with a heartfelt note along with unseen pictures from their wedding.

Sharing a monochrome picture of herself along with Virat, Anushka wrote, “To love another person is to see the face of God-Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling, it’s much more than that. It’s a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed to have found it (sic).”

Meanwhile, Virat also wished his wife a happy wedding anniversary. The cricketer shared an adorable picture of the duo and wrote, “In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when God blesses you with the person who makes you realise that every day, you have just one feeling, gratitude (sic).”

The celebrity couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently went on a trip to Bhutan on the cricketer’s birthday. The couple gifted fans with adorable pictures from their trip.