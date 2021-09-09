Happy Birthday, Akshay Kumar! 8 Times Akshay Kumar proved us all that he is 90s ‘Action- King’

If you belong to the 90s tribe, then Akshay Kumar is definitely someone to look up to. This Bollywood star has left us stunned with his daredevil moves, right from those freestyle kicks to martial arts, Akshay has slayed it all.

So, here is a list of 8 of his movies that left us awestruck and we bet, you can’t deny it!

Khiladi (1992)

This was one of Akshay’s first hits. With a good storyline, Akshay presented Thai Boxing-style action. Khiladi is an excellent action thriller by Abbas-Mustan from the 1990s period. With his insane moves, he was indeed a Bollywood heartthrob.

Ashaant (1993)

One of the most underrated action films of Akshay’s career. Many of the scenes in the movie were good and there were some action scenes that were ahead of their time. Despite some irritating melodrama, the film was generally well handled, with the exception of the Pankaj Dheer death scene and Akshay’s crying in the hospital. Despite the fact that it seemed like an action scene from a Jackie Chan movie at the end, it was a new genre of action for Bollywood. Ashaant was arguably Akshay’s best action film from the early 1990s despite its commercial failure.

Wakt Hamara Hai (1993)

All of Akshay’s other releases failed to make a mark at the box office in 1993 except for this one. This was the first time Akshay Kumar had worked with Sunil Shetty. In a number of action scenes (typical of college rivalries), they even fought against each other. The action scenes at the end are well-choreographed, even though they seem unrealistic.

Elaan (1994)

Another typical action film that became a hit. As part of this film, Akshay displays more of his round kicks. At first, he would perform 1 or 2 rounds of kicks per action scene. It is a well-crafted story and Amrish Puri delivers an outstanding performance. There should be a distinction between guest roles with action and Akshay’s performance.

Mohra (1994)

Akshay portrays a tough cop in the film and demonstrates his action skills well. It doesn’t matter if it’s the round kicks or the quick punches, Akshay is phenomenal. Moreover, Sunil Shetty and Naseer give an outstanding performance.

Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995)

Akshay’s career had been on a flop streak from 1994 through 1995. However, it began to thrive with this film. The film has a twisted plot and has won some critically acclaimed reviews as well as being one of Akshay’s best films. The film has had some unnatural scenes such as how Akshay appeared to be in two different places at once (he plays Vijay and Lallu in separate cities). In spite of this, the action scenes are superb. In addition to kicking and punching, there are some brilliant final stunts. Akshay jumps over the villain’s car and it’s great seeing these kinds of new stunts for an action flick that was totally new in Bollywood.

Nazar Ke Saamne (1995)

This is almost an unknown film of Akshay Kumar. It deserved an award not only because of its unrealistic story with a mysterious villain but because it was different from the typical Bollywood movies of the 90s. The excellent round kicking style action of Akshay Kumar was complemented by solid punches.

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996)

It’s a superhit action film shot outside of India, which also blew away the box office. It was simply crazy to watch Akshay wrestle with The Undertaker, to see our hero fight with the nunchucks in the climax scenes and to battle the hovercraft in the finale. Now, doesn’t this sound like a power-packed action?