Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been continuously making statements against the Modi government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, which was passed by the Parliament last month.

On Saturday, Kashyap took to his official Twitter handle to share his thoughts once again on CAA. He wrote in Hindi, “The CAA/CAB is not going anywhere. It is impossible for them to take it back because, for them, that would mean defeat. Such is their ego that even if everything gets burned to ashes, Modi can never be wrong. Because illiterate people are like that (sic).”

CAA/CAB कहीं नहीं जाने वाला है।इनके लिए कुछ भी वापिस लेना नामुमकिन है क्योंकि वो उनके लिए हार होगी।यह सरकार हर चीज़ को हार-जीत में ही देखती है।इनका ईगो ऐसा है कि,सब जल जाएगा,राख हो जाएगा लेकिन मोदी कभी ग़लत नहीं हो सकता।क्यों? क्योंकि अनपढ़ लोग ऐसे ही होते हैं। — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 3, 2020

After reading the tweet, one user slammed the filmmaker for using the term ‘illiterate’. The filmmaker then apologised for saying so and wrote, “Sorry that wasn’t the intention.. but you do understand what I am trying to say. Apologies if it comes across as an insult or looking down on someone. I do not mean that.”

This is not the first time the filmmaker is speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. He has been doing so ever since he returned on Twitter last month.

On Friday, Kashyap alleged that PM Modi only works just to show. He tweeted in Hindi: “At times I feel that if Pakistan was not there, then perhaps Modi Ji would not have any topic to talk about. Anyway, he works only when there is a camera around.”

Just a few days back, Kashyap had called PM Modi an ‘Urban Nazi’ on Twitter.