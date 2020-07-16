After 30 days of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty finally shared two beautiful pictures of her along with the late actor. Alongside, she penned a heartfelt note thanking him for teaching her the true meaning of love.

She wrote, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.”

Two days later, the actress took to her Instagram to share her anger after getting rape threats. The actress, on Thursday, shared a screenshot of a message that she received from a user who asked her to commit suicide and if doesn’t do so, they will make sure she is raped and murdered. Sharing the same, Rhea wrote, “I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ….I kept quiet I was slut shamed ….I kept quiet But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment .I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action .ENOUGH IS ENOUGH (sic).”

For a long time now, Sushant’s fans and netizens have been Rhea for being a gold digger and pointing fingers at her for forcing Sushant to claim his life. Sushant died after reportedly committing suicide on June 14. He was suffering from depression. Rhea was present at the time of his funeral and had also recorded her statement at the Bandra police station a few times.