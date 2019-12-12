After showing off their dancing skills in ABCD 2, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to come back to the big screen as dancers in Street Dancer 3D. The makers of the film have finally unveiled the first look poster of the film. The poster features actor Varun Dhawan.

On Thursday, Varun took to his official Instagram handle to share the first look poster of the film. Alongside the poster, he announced the trailer release date of the film. He wrote, “Boom #SD3 #streetdancer. Trailer out 18th Dec Only 7 sleeps away (sic).”

Helmed by Remo D’Souza, the film also stars Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

Meanwhile, actress Shraddha Kapoor also took to her official Instagram handle to share the poster. She wrote, “The battle is about to begin!! #StreetDancer3D trailer out on 18th Dec (sic).”

Street Dancer 3D was wrapped up in July this year. Announcing the wrap-up, Shraddha took to her official Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note along with some pictures.

She wrote, “We wrapped Street Dancer last night and my heart feels so full right now. It’s been such an incredible and memorable journey. It all starts with one man – Remo sir. @remodsouza Our Captain. The flag bearer of bringing dance films to India. Thank you sir, for our film and for paving the way for so many dancers all around our country to believe in their dreams. Bhushanji, for believing in this film. VD, my forever babulal chirkut batuk, you are an amazing friend and co actor. @varundvn Prabhu sir – you’ve blown our minds away with being so humble and being such an unbelievable dancer! Nora – you crazy amazing dancer you! @norafatehi Dadu – thank you for shooting our film so amazingly. Kruts & Shetts, you both are the lifeline of our film and have choreographed everything in the most incredible way and have kept the faith throughout! @iamkrutimahesh @rahuldid Nivadi, my bulbul, thank you for being my pillar through all the rehearsals and for inspiring me through every tough step. @niveditaasharma To all my fellow actors and dancers – I love you guys so much that words just won’t be able to express it. All the silly laughs and tp that we have done will be the highlight for me on this film. Thank you all for this friendship and love and strength through all the challenges! Love you guys too much!!! Shrads, Nix, Tan, Nam @shraddha.naik @tanghavri @menonnikita @namdeepak – you lovely, mad girls. What would I do without you’ll? Maahek and Praveen! @_praveen_nair @maaheknair You both are so inspiring. Thank you for making my fitness journey deeply meaningful. To the helpful physios – Rashi, Shinoj and Fatema who have made sure I can continue dancing despite all injuries. And doc Kalpesh – the most awesome chiropractor in town. My boys – Raju, Jeetu and Atul : for being with me every step of the way, taking the best care of me. Lekha – my manager. For coming in to my life! And lastly but mostly importantly, my family and loved ones. For always being the wind beneath my wings. A BIG thank you to each and every person on the film. Everyone’s worked so so hard and now it’ll all be put together for all of you to see on January 24, 2020! #Memories #FilmWrap #SD3 (sic).”

Earlier, Varun Dhawan shared many videos and pictures from the sets of Street Dancer 3D. The film will hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.