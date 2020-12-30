Filmmaker Anil Sharma shared an interesting childhood memory about late Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Sharma took to social media to express why as a child he believed that Mumbai city belongs to Rajesh Khanna!

“Remembering first superstar n my hero of childhood RAJESH KHANNA on his birth anniversary. I still remember when as Kid I got dawn dadar railway station from mathura n board a taxi to khar on way I saw numerous hording of RAJESH KHANNA films. I felt this city belong to him,” Anil Sharma tweeted from his verified account on Tuesday.

Rajesh Khanna’s contemporary actor Raj Babbar also remembered him on his birth anniversary.

“He was the quintessential ‘Sapno Ka Rahi’ whose stardom indeed went beyond the dreams. Remembering #RajeshKhanna ji on his birth anniversary today. #Kaka’s style & connect was an inspiration – his entire innings akin to that of a Magician on the show!” Raj Babbar tweeted on Tuesday.

Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna passed away in July 2012. He was 69.