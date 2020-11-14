Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam is focussing on her pilates lessons again for fitness.

Elli posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a pilates machine and stretching, dressed in a burgundy sports bra paired with peach yoga pants.

“Back at it PILATES,” she captioned the image.

Elli recently shared a throwback picture from her Maldives vacation dressed in a black bikini.

The actress will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”. On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri’s “Malang” earlier this year.