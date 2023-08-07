Disha Patani’s wardrobe malfunction video goes viral, netizens react

Disha Patani has once again found herself at the center of attention, this time for an unfortunate incident that caused quite a stir. During an outing, her skirt experienced a slight mishap, revealing her innerwear. This video of Disha Patani’s wardrobe malfunction goes viral.

Viral Bhayani, a well-known paparazzo, shared a video clip of the incident on his Instagram page, which quickly gained widespread attention.

However, the incident didn’t sit well with netizens, who took to trolling her for the wardrobe malfunction.

In the midst of the mishap, Disha’s companion attempted to come to her rescue, but the moment had already passed.

Disha Patani recently created a buzz in the city when she sported a glamorous look alongside her rumored boyfriend, Aleksander Alexllic.

Outside a popular eatery, the actress turned heads in a stunning golden cutout dress, showcasing her well-defined abs and curves. Her matching handbag and flowing hair added to her effortless allure, leaving fans captivated.

Walking alongside Aleksander Alexllic, Disha Patani exuded an air of casual elegance as they left the restaurant together before parting ways.

Disha’s prominence extends to her involvement in the much-anticipated film “Kalki 2898 AD,” where she shares the screen with a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

On the professional front, Disha is gearing up for some exciting ventures. She takes on the lead role in the action-packed movie “Yodha,” where she will act alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Notably, this film is set to clash with another major production, “Merry Christmas,” which stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.