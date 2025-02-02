‘Deva’ opens big: Shahid Kapoor’s thriller scores ₹5.78 cr on day 1

Shahid Kapoor’s latest action thriller ‘Deva’ has made a powerful debut at the box office, collecting ₹5.78 crore net on its opening day.

The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati, has secured the second-highest opening of 2025, setting the stage for a strong first weekend.

With no special discounts or ticketing offers, ‘Deva’ has generated impressive buzz purely through audience anticipation and word-of-mouth. Viewers are lauding the film for its gripping narrative, high-intensity action sequences, and Shahid Kapoor’s dynamic performance as a rebellious cop.

Pooja Hegde’s screen presence and Pavail Gulati’s supporting act have also earned praise, contributing to the film’s growing popularity.

Metro cities have shown a particularly strong response, and with positive reviews pouring in, the film is expected to gain further momentum over the weekend.

Beyond domestic success, ‘Deva’ has also performed well overseas, raking in ₹3.49 crore on its first day. This takes its total worldwide gross to ₹10.31 crore, with a domestic gross of ₹6.82 crore and an international contribution of ₹3.49 crore.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, ‘Deva’ hit theatres on January 31, 2025, and is now playing worldwide.