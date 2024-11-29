Delhi pollution memes: When smog meets sarcasm

As Delhi battles its annual air pollution crisis, residents have found a unique way to cope with the persistent smog: humor. Amidst the worsening air quality, social media has become a hub for memes, where Delhi folks use wit and satire to lighten the mood and express their frustration with the city’s pollution woes.

From exaggerated reactions to wearing multiple masks to comical depictions of the challenges of simply stepping outside, these memes provide a humorous escape from the harsh reality of toxic air.

Another meme trend circulating among Delhiites features playful jabs at the city’s air quality. Captions such as “going for a morning jog… staying in bed with the air purifier on full blast” have gone viral, with users turning their daily struggles into laugh-out-loud moments.

The creativity doesn’t stop at the jokes—these memes are often shared by people of all ages and backgrounds about the Delhi pollution.

They serve as a way for people to commiserate and cope with the suffocating pollution. While these memes can’t clean the air, they offer a moment of relief from the harsh realities of Delhi’s pollution. Here are some of our favorites.

Tum bohot optimistic insaan hai, Rancho bhai!

Bed is my new best friend

We here you, Kaleen Bhaiya!

Bhalaai before Bharosa!

Going to Janpath right away to buy a shawl like that!

Us, sister. Us!

Here’s where all my salary is going!

Wait for the ‘dhoop’, Rohit!

Marne se darr nahin lagta, maa!

Which of these is your favorite? Feel free to share your favorite memes with us!