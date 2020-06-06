Bollywood producer Anil Suri, who had backed films like Karmayogi and Raaj Tilak among others, passed away at the age of 77 in Mumbai. His cause of death is cited as COVID-19 disease. The news was confirmed by his brother and film producer Rajiv Suri.

According to Rajiv, his brother Anil had fever on June 2 but his condition worsened the next day with breathlessness.

“He was rushed to the top hospitals, Lilavati and Hinduja, but both denied him a bed,” Rajiv claimed. “He was then taken to Advanced Multispeciality Hospital on Wednesday night. He had COVID-19. On Thursday evening, they said something is amiss and he was put on ventilator. He died around 7:00 pm,” Rajiv told PTI.

His last rites were performed on Friday morning at Oshiwara cremation ground with four close family members attending it wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Besides Rajiv, Anil is survived by two children and wife.

The same day, legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee who helmed several films including Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, Manzil among others, also died at the age of 93 due to age-related ailments.

Rajiv, who had produced Basu Chatterjee’s 1979 film Manzil featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee, said it was heartbreaking to lose one of his favourite directors and brother on the same day.