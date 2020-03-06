Coronavirus is now a reality in India, with 31 cases confirmed all over the nation by the first half of Friday. Stars and filmmakers across Bollywood and the southern film industry have united to spread awareness about the disease and stop panic on social media.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu shared a list of do’s and don’ts on Twitter handle. The list includes observing good personal hygiene, frequently washing hands with soap, covering one’s mouth while sneezing and coughing, refraining from consumption of raw or undercooked meat, refraining from travelling to farms, live animal markets or where animals are slaughtered.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has suggested avoiding handshake or hugging. He has insisted on traditional Indian ways of greeting like salaam and namaste. Sharing Salman’s post on Instagram, actress Bipasha Basu wrote: “With Awareness and good hygiene we can fight anything. Well said @beingsalmankhan (sic).”

Not mentioning coronavirus directly, director Rohit Shetty has reposted nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s post pertaining to “Common sense to deal with uncommon threats” on his Instagram handle. The post offers tips like having amla daily, consumption of turmeric milk at night, hot water bath with neem leaves, washing hands before eating and refraining from shaking hands.

Veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha took to Twitter to spread awareness through a series of tweets. In one tweet, he has appealed to all to stop rumour-mongering.

“From #SafdarjungHospital & to all other hospitals. The fear that has gripped the city/nation should be cleared out by the media who can play an important role by preventing outright negative & fake news. Rumour mongering must stop. Media can be positive & responsible in these fearful & stressful times. They can also be very helpful in keeping the matter calm & fruitful. #CaronaVirus (sic).”

Advising all to drink hot water in another tweet, he further wrote: “This time, the Wuhan virus is not heat-resistant and will be killed at a temperature of 26-27 degrees. Therefore, drink more hot water. You can tell your friends and relatives to drink more hot water to prevent it. Go under the Sun. It has been cold recently, and drinking hot (sic).”

Director Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to sarcastically express: “Dear Virus, instead of being so dumb and killing everyone get educated that u too will die along with us because u are a parasite ..If u don’t believe me take a crash course in virology ..So my request to u is to live and let live ..I hope wisdom will prevail upon u (sic).”

Director Anubhav Sinha also shared the same point as Ram Gopal Varma that the number of cases in India is very low and requested everyone not to panic.

He tweeted: “Influenza kills more people every year. We are panicking because we think this shit is new and there is no cure for it. But the truth is that the mortality rate is very low. So… #DontPanic #Corona BUT #TakeCare (sic).”