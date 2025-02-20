‘Chhaava’ ft Vicky-Rashmika crosses ₹200 crore domestically

Vicky Kaushal’s historical epic ‘Chhaava’ is setting the box office on fire, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark domestically.

The film, which hit theatres on February 14, continues its remarkable run, drawing audiences in large numbers across the country.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the milestone on Thursday, attributing the film’s strong momentum to its gripping storytelling and a timely boost from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. The holiday provided an additional push to collections.

Adarsh took to social media to highlight ‘Chhaava’’s stellar performance, stating, “200 NOT OUT: ‘CHHAAVA’ IS SENSATIONAL… RECORD HOLD IN MAHARASHTRA… Chhaava makes a grand entry into the Rs 200 crore Club, aided by the #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharajJayanti holiday boost on Wednesday [Day 6].”

The film raked in over Rs 30 crore on Wednesday alone, nearly matching its opening day numbers from Valentine’s Day. Maharashtra has emerged as the biggest market for the film, while Rajasthan and West Bengal have also seen a rise in footfalls.

In recognition of the film’s impact, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a tax exemption for ‘Chhaava’ in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended a special screening on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 395th birth anniversary, where he praised the film’s team for bringing the story to life.

Speaking to the media at the event, Shinde said, “Today is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj… I want to thank the film’s team and Vicky Kaushal for bringing this incredible story to the audience.” On the growing demand to make ‘Chhaava’ tax-free in Maharashtra, he added, “The government will take the necessary steps.”

For Kaushal, portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has been the most challenging role of his career. In a recent interview with ANI, he shared the immense physical and mental preparation he underwent to bring the Maratha warrior’s story to life.

“Playing such a historical figure requires a lot of discipline, and discipline is tough. It’s not just a one-month commitment—it’s a commitment for one and a half to two years,” Kaushal revealed. Despite the challenges, he expressed his gratitude for the experience. He said, “I’m just happy that I get to say this is the toughest role I’ve played so far. I hope to keep growing, not just as an actor but as a person, with every role I take on.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, ‘Chhaava’ also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.