Bollywood action director Parvez Khan died after a massive heart attack on Monday. He was 55.

Khan’s death was confirmed by Hansal Mehta’s tweet on the filmmaker’s verified account.

“Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in ‘Shahid’ where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears!” tweeted Mehta, on his official Twitter handle, @mehtahansal.

Parvez Khan contributed to stunt work in films such as Andhadhun, Badlapur, Bullett Raja, Fukrey, Ra.One, Vishwaroopam, Vishwaroopam 2, Dev.D, Gangster, Sehar, Ab Tak Chhappan, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Soldier, and Mr And Mrs Khiladi.

The late action director’s upcoming project is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Dibakar Banerjee’s film starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.