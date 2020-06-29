To honour late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has pledged to feed 550 impoverished families.

Bhumi took to Instagram to make the announcement in the memory of her Sonchiriya co-star. As a mark of tribute for Sushant, Bhumi is joining hands with director Abhishek Kapoor’s wife Pragya‘s NGO, Ek Saath: The Earth Foundation.

“I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let us show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever,” Bhumi wrote.

View this post on Instagram 🙏 . . . @eksaathfoundation A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on Jun 28, 2020 at 10:29pm PDT

On June 16, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya Kapoor pledged to honour Sushant by feeding 3400 impoverished families.

The late actor made his Bollywood debut as an actor in the Abhishek Kapoor-directed Kai Po Che (2013), and the actor-filmmaker duo also collaborated on Kedarnath in 2018.

Sushant breathed his last on June 14. He was found hanging at his home in Mumbai.