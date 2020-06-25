Amidst the novel Coronavirus scare, everything has come to a halt. The nationwide lockdown has impacted most of the entertainment industry. Now, as the restrictions have been eased down, filmmakers have decided to resume the shooting. The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have also announced that they are planning to begin the shoot by September. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were shooting in Lucknow when the government announced complete lockdown in March. Around 35 days of shoot remains for the film.

Director Anees Bazmee in a conversation with Mid Day said, “We have to go to Lucknow to finish the film. We had built a huge set and it has been standing untouched all these months. It is imperative to shoot the remaining portions there to maintain continuity. The safety of our cast and crew is of utmost importance to us. Only when we receive the permission from the [Uttar Pradesh] government, will we resume work on the film. Hopefully, we will revisit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by September.”

The new Bhool Bhulaiyaa is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 film of the same name. The earlier film was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan in lead roles with Khiladi Kumar. It was an official remake of 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. The Malayalam film has seen several remakes in many different languages since its release.

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was earlier slated to release on July 31, 2020, but is likely to be postponed amid ongoing pandemic.