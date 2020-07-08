Veteran actor Anupam Kher is missing the old days, especially the eighties when autographed pictures were in trend.

“This is in the early 80’s when I must have acted in not more than 7 to 8 films. I had just started my career as an actor. I had a fantasy of sending my autographed pics to my possible fans like big stars did. And I wanted the photograph to be clicked only by the ace photographer of those days #GautamRajadhyaksha. He was a star himself and very expensive,” Anupam Kher shared on social media, recalling his meeting with the late ace photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha.

Along with it, he posted a photograph he had got clicked for fan mail in 1980s.

“All top actors were his (Rajadhyaksha’s) clients. I somehow reached out to him and explained to him what I wanted. He asked me do I even get fan mail? I said not really but it may start soon. He was amused at my optimism. He obliged and did not charge me a single penny. But he added, ‘Don’t ever change as a person with success’. Later we became friends. I was happy to feature in his coffee table book on actors. He is in a better world now. But for the coming so many years this was the only autographed pic I will send to my fans. Sometimes I do miss the 80’s for so many reasons,” Kher added.