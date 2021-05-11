Human beings have been known to come together in the face of a crisis; there is help and support pouring in from all quarters, which is a matter of great pride and relief, says senior actor and author Anupam Kher.

Kher’s foundation, called the Anupam Kher Foundation, partnered up with Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation, USA) and Baba Kalyani (Bharat Forge, India), for a new project called “Project Heal India”. Through this initiative, the organisations will provide critical equipment and other life supporting devices to needy institutions and hospitals across India.

“We are honoured and humbled to team up with Global Cancer Foundation and Bharat Forge, India to provide lifesaving equipment and medical supplies to people in need. The fact that many people are coming forward to selflessly help others is heartening,” Anupam Kher told IANSlife.

Kher added that, “The first consignment of care supplies like ventilators, non-invasive ventilation devices and oxygen concentrators has arrived. We hope more people will join forces to ensure that India comes out of this pandemic soon.”

According to Ashutosh Tewari, “We want the people in India to know that they are not alone, and we will fight this together. We may be 10,000 miles away, but we continue to keep you close in our hearts and thoughts. The supplies we are sending are a kind of symbolic gesture and a sign of solidarity. We know that the needs are both extremely urgent and very great. On behalf of everyone who has so generously contributed to this effort, we are grateful to be able to contribute to Project Heal India. Covid-19 has touched me personally and professionally in many ways, yet I remain hopeful that together we will win this fight.”

Adding, Baba Kalyani called this an exemplary gesture and said: “As an eminent American doctor of Indian origin, this generous effort to help the Indian medical system with so much support at this time of crisis is immensely valued. I am personally humbled and very pleased to contribute to this collective endeavour.”

Concluding, Anupam Kher said: “At the time of an ongoing world crisis, we human beings have always collectively come together to respond and provide help in any way possible. As India is reeling under a huge crisis, it is our moral responsibility to pick up the mantle and do our bit. Numerous people from around the globe reached out asking for ways to be of help but as Ashutosh Tewari was one of the first to come up with a concrete plan.”