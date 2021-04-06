Actor Anupam Kher and Ahana Kumra seem impressed with the team of their upcoming short film “Happy Birthday”. The first look of the film was launched on Monday.

The film, directed by Prasad Kadam, recently made it to the final of the Paris Play Film Festival, and was also selected for New York City International Film Festival.

“I enjoy working with young talent as they are enthusiastic and eager. They keep me charged as I take it as a challenge to keep reinventing myself. The short film is especially exciting and it gives me an opportunity to do something different. I’m glad that ‘Happy Birthday’ is garnering international recognition. Congratulations to the entire team,” Kher says.

Kumra adds: “I said yes to the film the minute I read the script. I think it was a very powerful script. It was very moving and you know it’s a dark thriller despite that the performances of the actors will hold. Because the script is written so well. I am so excited that it has been selected for the Paris Play Film Festival and I really look forward to the finals because I really think this film has great potential. Director Prasad (Kadam) has done a fantastic job along with the entire team and the credit goes to the crew and Anupam sir, off course so happy to be sharing screen space with him once again, I couldn’t be happier than this.”