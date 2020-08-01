In the latest development, Ankita Lokhande has recalled an ‘unknown’ conversation about suicide, she had with her ex-beau, Sushant Singh Rajput.

After giving an interview to Republic TV, Ankita, on Friday, in an interview to AajTak, recalled her conversation on ‘suicide’ with Sushant.

“I don’t know where this depression talk came from but I can’t believe this can happen. He was a strong man,” Ankita said.

She added, “Ek din hum kisike suicide ke baare mein baat kar rahe they, he told me agar mere dimag mein aise khayal aye toh main 15 minutes mein khud ko thik kar lunga. Suicide bohot galat cheez hai woh kehta tha (sic).”

Earlier, Ankita, who met Sushant on the sets of their Television show Pavitra Rishta and were in a relationship for six years until 2016, revealed that Sushant was a happy person.

“Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy,” she said. “How much ever I know him, he wasn’t a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary… He had his 5-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like ‘depression’ are used after his name… it is heartbreaking. He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone ‘bipolar’ is a big thing.”

On Thursday, Ankita was questioned by the Bihar Police at her Mumbai residence. Sushant’s father, KK Singh, had earlier this week, filed an FIR against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has finally broke her silence on the series of allegations against her.

In a video which is reportedly released by her lawyers, Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence and said that “truth shall prevail.”

“I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is subjudice,” Rhea said in the video.

“Satyameva jayate, the truth shall prevail,” she said. Rhea, dressed in white, was seen sobbing while delivering her message.