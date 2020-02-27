Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming flick Angrezi Medium. One of the highly-awaited films of the year, Angrezi medium is slated to release on March 13th.

In the film, one can see Irrfan playing a small-town-man named Champak Goswami while Radhika Madan essays the role of his daughter.

The film is based on a father’s struggle to ensure his daughter’s dream of studying abroad is fulfilled.

After dropping the intriguing trailer, the makers of the film released a new dialogue promo on Wednesday. The new dialogue promo features the on-screen father and daughter engaged in a witty and hilarious banter when the latter comes home at night after partying.

The film’s trailer dropped on February 13 and fans, as well as other Bollywood celebs, hailed Irrfan’s comeback into films. The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and had been away from the big screens since then. He was last seen in 2018 film Karwaan.

Before the trailer release, Irrfan had a special message for all his fans. The actor conveyed that even though he wanted to promote the film with full gusto, his health doesn’t permit him to do so. He also asked the audience to wait for him in the emotional message.

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda in important roles.

